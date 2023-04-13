Immediate-past Director of Finance and Administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been appointed deputy Managing Director of Ghana Water Company Limited in charge of Finance and Administration.

Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah is a banking and tax expert who has a Bachelor of Commerce and Masters’s degree (MSC in Banking & Finance) from Boston University in the USA.

He also holds Certificates in Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

CNN, as he is affectionately called is a successful businessman. He is the Founder and President of Prudent Financial Services in Worcester Massachusetts — a company which specialises in tax consulting, payroll Services, and fund and investment management among other ranges of Financial consulting services.

He has also worked with reputable international organizations including, Bank of America, USA; Bose Corporation, USA; CVS Health, USA; BJS Wholesale USA, CDH Financial Holdings, Ghana among others.