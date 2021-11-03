A group calling itself ‘Team CNN’ has opined that the National Treasurer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah, is the best bet for that position as he has all it takes to build a solid resource base, both human and financial, for the party to break the eight-year cycle in election 2024 and beyond.

The group, in a press statement, noted that the survival of every organisation to a large extent depends on the robustness and prudent management of its finances.

It says that any organisation that fails to protect and promote the welfare of its members is not worth dying for and that occasionally, cases of death and illnesses of party officers are reported, but due to the lack of institutionalised insurance/welfare policy to deal with such misfortunes, victims do not get the required help, thereby putting their families in deplorable situations.

The group avers that Mr Nuamah, who believes in building a solid resource base, both human and financial for the party, shall propose for consideration and approval by the National Executive Committee of the party the setting up of Institutional Group Life Assurance and Accident Insurance Policy for all party officers of the party during their tenure in office.

This novel policy in the body-politic, the group said, shall provide a safe guarantee for National Officers, Regional Officers, Constituency Officers, Electoral Area Officers, and Polling Station Executives in the event of death, critical illness such as stroke, cardiovascular diseases, cancers/tumors, and accidents.

“With Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah (CNN’s) vast knowledge and experience in the financial sector and party administration, coupled with his selflessness, he, together with his colleague national executives will make this brilliant idea a reality. Let’s come on board and throw our support behind CNN. He is the right man for the job,” the statement noted.

Mr Nuamah, according to Team CNN, would promote the establishment of business undertakings across all regions to take advantage of, and champion the many policy initiatives of the government such as the 1D1F, Planting for Food & Jobs, Rearing and Livestock for Export in line with the party’s ideology as a Capitalist and Center-Right political party, which firmly believes in Property Owning Democracy.

“Such enterprises will create employment for our teeming youth across all the constituencies in the country and ensure the sustainability of our support base while in government and even in opposition,” it says.

The group believes that the party under Mr Nuamah shall consider identifying multiple streams of income; including making strategic investments for higher yields, the acquisition of shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange Market and forming partnership with friendly companies to build a solid financial base for the National Party to win elections and provide a Welfare Support system for the grassroots.