Ghana is considering introducing visa-free travel for all Africans and people of African descent, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has said.

Madam Botchway indicated that, the move will bring enormous benefits to Ghana in terms of boosting the tourism sector.

Currently, Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia and Benin are the only African countries that provide visa-free entry for all African citizens.

Speaking to Asaase News, the Foreign Affairs Minister said discussions are being held by stakeholders on the initiative and will soon come out with a decision.

“It is something that we are seriously thinking about, I know Rwanda has announced, and Kenya is also looking into it. We are also going to look into it seriously for our fellow Africans and also those of African descent in the diaspora.

“We want to be able to attract them, they come in their numbers to Ghana through the Year of Return, Beyond the Return, because Ghana has become that pilgrimage country for them to touch base with the motherland,” she said.

She continued “it is something that we are seriously thinking about and we are actually on the drawing board looking at it. It is not just the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but the Interior, Tourism, we are all looking at it and we will come out very soon.”

ALSO READ: