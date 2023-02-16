Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather has revealed that he still made money on the Super Bowl despite losing a $10,000 bet on the night.

Mayweather attended the showpiece event in Arizona as Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles, and he could not resist gambling on the final result.

The 45-year-old backed the Eagles to win, and was so confident that he put $10,000 on it.

The match proved to be an epic contest that twisted one way and then the other, before the Chiefs eventually prevailed 38-35 thanks to an inspired display from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This was bad news for Mayweather, who posted on Instagram that his gamble has failed to pay off.

However, he walked away $500 better off as he bet on the Eagles to be winning at half time.

But he later confirmed that he had placed a second bet on the Eagles to be winning at half time.

That one did come in, as Philadelphia led 24-14 at the interval before Kansas turned things around in the final two quarters.

Once again, Mayweather placed $10,000 on the half time result, and he earned himself $20,500, meaning that when factoring in his initial stake he still made $500 overall.

Mayweather used the moniker ‘Money’ in the latter stages of his boxing career as he became the biggest PPV star in the sport.

His fights against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor saw him earn upwards of $100m on both occasions as he more than lived up to his nickname.

Having retired from the professional ranks in 2017, Mayweather has continued to be involved in exhibition bouts in recent years, and is set to headline at London’s O2 Arena against former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers on February 25.

He is due to take home millions from that event, and it appears that he is still making money away from the ring as well.