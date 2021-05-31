A man has been rendered homeless after he lost a bet on the just-ended UEFA Champions League finals.

The elderly man, who was optimistic his favourite Manchester City will lift the trophy, put his house worth N4.5 million (approximately GHS 64,000) on a bet.

But, a lone goal from Chelsea shattered his dream.

In a video that has gone viral, the elderly man is seen crying as he moves to and fro at the sporting centre.

Despite being consoled by some onlookers, the aggrieved man could be heard cursing Pep Guardiola’s players for their loss.

Watch video below: