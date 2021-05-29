A level 200 Anatomy student of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Tomiwa is dead.



It is reported that the tragic incident happened during a match between Manchester United and Villarreal FC on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

After the 90th minute and extra time, the Europa League finals ended on a 1-1 score, leaving no option than the dreaded penalty shootout.

It was at this point that sources told Instablog9ja that Tomiwa screamed when Manchester United scored, shortly before plunging to the ground.

Despite not being asthmatic, the source said he was gasping for air, and was rushed to the university’s Teaching Hospital.

“He wasn’t sick when the incident occurred…The medical personnel didn’t attend to him quickly so he gave up the ghost,” the source said.

The update was posted on social media when a concerned netizen inquired about the health status of their colleague.