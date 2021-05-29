The famous Ghanaian siblings, Catherine Jidula Satekla, and her brother, Janam Joachim Satekla, have been videoed creating adorable memories.

Born to award-winning dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, and Dr Louisa Ansong, the two complete the joy of their parents.

In a recent video posted on Joachim’s Instagram page, the pair’s mother could be seen having a mum’s moment with them as she urges Joachim to entertain her.

READ ALSO:

”Jaja, no more sing?” Dr Ansong quizzed.

Jidula, however, gestured with a finger on her lips, urging her younger brother who had started singing to stop disturbing their grandfather.

”Quiet, my grandpa is sleeping,” she said, repeatedly interjecting her brother.

Watch the video below: