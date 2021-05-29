TV presenter, Stacy Amoateng, and her rapper husband, Okyeame Quophi, born Daniel Kofi Amoateng, have been married for 16 years already.

The couple took to Instagram on Friday, May 28, 2021, to announce their wedding anniversary and shared photos in celebration.

She was the first to post about their anniversary by sharing a video slideshow that showed photos from their wedding 16 years ago.

Sharing the video, she thanked God for His mercy on their family and for bringing them together.

She said “21 years of friendship, 18 years of relationship, 16 years of marriage. It’s only the hands of God that has held us this far. To Him be all the glory. We have walked this journey with faith. We have faced trials, tribulations, oppression, storms and battles but through it all we have allowed God to walk us through. Most importantly we believe we are all we got. Happy 16th anniversary honey D @quophiokyeame.”