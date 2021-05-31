Chaos broke out at the St Paul’s Technical School (SPATS) at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region when the school matron attempted to transport some food items.

The matron is said to have hired a taxi with registration number AS 3074 -15 to aid in her transportation.

Though it is not immediately known how the students got the information, they came out in their numbers and deflated the tyres of the taxi.

The taxi

The taxi driver and the matron took to their heels over fears of being lynched by the irate students with their whereabouts not known.

They abandoned the taxi in which the students, according to reports, found nine buckets of groundnut paste, one bag of millet and four boxes of tin tomatoes.

Others included three bags of rice, three bags of flour, two bags of sugar and one jerry can of cooking oil.

The headmaster of the School, Benjamin Adjabeng, has lodged a formal complaint at the Akyem Kukurantumi Police Station.

A suspect is in police custody to assist with investigations.