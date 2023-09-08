Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Burna Boy secured seven impressive nominations in the 2023 edition of the BET Hip Hop Awards.

This is a first for the African artiste whose career has been on the rise internationally in the last few years.

The singer-songwriter, born Damini Ogulu, has been nominated for one of the biggest awards on the night Hip Hop Artiste of the Year.

He has been nominated alongside Cardi B, Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Glorilla and 21 Savage.

Additionally, Burna Boy’s hip hop inspired track ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World‘ featuring 21 Savage was nominated in three categories.

The track off his new album ‘I Told Them’ has been nominated for Song of the Year. Also in that category are DJ Khaled, Drake, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Durk and 21 Savage.

The song also scored a Best Hip Hop Video nomination. There’s competition from Drake, Dababy, Glorilla, Latto and Lil Uzi Vert.

‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World‘ has also been nominated for Best Collaboration. Also competing for the award are Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj; Cardi B and Glorilla; DJ Khaled; Lil Dirk and J. Cole; Coi Leray and Busta Rhymes and Latto and Cardi B.

Burna Boy has been nominated for Best Live Performer alongside Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, Dababy, Coi Leray and others.

He is also in the Lyricist of the Year category. Also battling for that award are J. Cole, Drake, 21 Savage, Cardi B, Andre 3000, Kendrick Lamar and Conway The Machine.

Lastly, the Nigerian artiste secured a nomination in the Hustler of the Year category alongside Drake, Cardi B, Jay Z, DJ Khaled, 50 Cent and 21 Savage.

Cardi B and 21 Savage are the leading nominees for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards with 12 nods each.

The show will tape in Atlanta on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and will premiere on BET one week later, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.