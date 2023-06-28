Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie found himself in the spotlight last week when his past relationship with actress Yvonne Nelson was mentioned in her memoir titled ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson.’

In the book, Yvonne narrated her version of events, stating that Sarkodie impregnated her but urged her to have an abortion because he was young and not ready to be a father.

In a recently released three minutes and 16-seconds audio track, Sarkodie shared his side of the story, confirming that they were indeed in a relationship.

The majority of the track focused on providing clarifications and revealing surprising details about their past and present. Here are five key points he disclosed:

Yvonne Nelson’s decision to have an abortion was solely hers; Sarkodie claims he did not ask her to terminate the pregnancy. Despite the situation, Sarkodie encouraged Yvonne to keep the baby, but she prioritized her education over motherhood. Sarkodie offered to have a doctor examine Yvonne, but she declined the offer. Yvonne opted to seek an abortion from a doctor recommended by her friend. Recently, Yvonne attempted to initiate a conversation about the incident, but Sarkodie rejected her terms.

Sarkodie’s lyrics included statements that challenged the narrative of Yvonne playing the victim and seeking love in her past relationships.

He sang, “I’m not gonna sit here and lie, we had a thing. First, I thought you were cool till I had a hint.”

He expressed his initial belief that he had found a good girl, only to realize that he was just one among many in her queue.

The translated chorus of the song emphasized Sarkodie’s stance: “If you don’t love me, leave me.

“Why are you pestering me? What is meant for me, you have given to someone else. I have become teary. If you don’t love me, leave me and let me be. Someone else is longing to be with me, but when you were leaving, you failed to notify me. Baby girl, don’t try me.”

