Some latest photos of daughter of celebrity couple Fella Makafui and Medikal has warm the hearts of social media users.

Island Frimpong was spotted all grown up and glowing as she posed for the camera.

She has grown very tall, making netizens doubt she is less than two years old.

Island was rocking a baby pink Cinderella dress and a nice hairstyle that highlighted her natural beauty.

She is a little sunshine of her parents.