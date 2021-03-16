Actress Fella Makafui and Medikal’s daughter, Island Frimpong, has started sitting on her own.

The little girl is seen sitting on the floor in their hall while playing with her mother and her toy.

She is seen beaming with smiles and laughter as her mother plays with her and hands over the toy to her.

The actress could not keep calm watching her daughter sit as she is heard screaming “Daddy’s girl, Daddy’s girl”.

The video has excited fans with two of them commenting with red heart emojis.