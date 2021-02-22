Celebrity couple, Fella Makafui and Medikal, months after shielding their daughter’s identity, have finally outdoored her to the world.

The only known image of Island Frimpong, who was born in August 2020, was a photo of her hands or back.

But, the spouses have shown a full view of the lad in a latest social media post, to quench the growing curiosity of their fans.

Fella Makafui, hubby finally show off daughter’s face

The images are the cover photos of Medikal’s yet-to-be-released album.

It captured Island sitting playfully. In another instance, she was raised shoulder-high by her father as she smiles at his gesture.