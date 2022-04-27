Head of the Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has disclosed that the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) will call off their strike before the day ends on Wednesday.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Dr Ato Arthur said the decision to return to work follows days of meetings between the Association and government to resolve the industrial action caused by government’s non-payment of an agreed Neutrality Allowance for CLOGSAG members.

“I have hope that the strike action will be called off. By close of work today, I am optimistic that they will call if off. Our meeting with CLOGSAG was positive and so they will call of the strike” he said.

CLOGSAG laid down their tools on Thursday April 21, 2022, following the inability of government to pay the allowance as agreed upon in January this year.

The association has already given indication that, they will call off the strike on condition that government makes a commitment to pay them the allowances due them.

Dr Ato Arthur noted that, both the government and CLOGSAG have shown good faith.

The Employment Ministry, he stated is expected to communicate decisions taken at the stakeholder meetings to the Finance Ministry and the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.