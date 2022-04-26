The government has been urged to settle members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) following their strike in demand for the payment of their ‘neutrality allowances.

Labour Consultant, Yiadom Boakye Amponsah who made the call said if the government has signed an MOU with the members of CLOGSAG on the matter, then it has no choice but pay the allowances’.

According to him, if he was in government, he would not have entertained such development, saying it does not make sense.

“I really don’t understand these terms from CLOGSAG. You accept to work for the government and have accepted all the terms and conditions to be highly confidential and not involve yourself in politics, you wake up one day and say you need ‘neutrality allowance’ or else you won’t go to work.

“I don’t agree with them but if the government has signed MOU with them, then it has committed itself and needs to pay because their explanation is very flawed and should not be entertained,” he told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Monday.

CLOGSAG members laid down their tools since Thursday, April 21, 2022, following the inability of the government to pay the allowance as agreed upon in January this year.

Most government agencies and departments were affected last week by the strike.

The association has already given indication that it will call off the strike on the condition that government makes a commitment to pay the allowances due them.

The consultant has urged the government to go into agreement with CLOGSAG as the effective date as elapsed and stop playing games as it undermines the tenet of negotiation.

