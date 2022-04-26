Ambassador of France to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has furnished Ghanaians with an explanation on why Shatta Wale was not billed for the ‘Accra in Paris’ concert.

‘Accra In Paris’ is the first show of its kind organized by the French Embassy to promote Ghanaian Afrobeat as well as French culture.

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy headlined the show and had other artistes including Fameye and Kwabena Kwabena share the stage to entertain the French fans.

While many people have applauded the Ambassador for selling Ghana to the French, a Shatta Wale fan quizzed why her favourite artiste was left out of the list.

In a brief reply, Amb Anne Sophie Ave said Shatta Wale did not fit the requirement needed for the show which kept Paris awake on April 23.

She explained that the Dancehall King has not collaborated with any French artiste and as such cannot share a stage with them.

The Ambassador, however, indicated that her doors are open for Shatta should he ever need her help in promoting his song on French soil.