Wedding day is arguably the most memorable day for every bride, and that applies to a woman identified as Fiana, but in her case, it was all for the wrong reasons.

On that fateful Saturday, some 18 years ago, Fiana was preparing to meet her friends and family gathered to witness her holy matrimony with her lover, when she suddenly felt dizzy and later ran mad.

Her family said the pain was so unbearable that she could hardly stand on her feet as she only screamed at top of her voice.

Moments before she was to walk down the aisle, Fiona was said to have run uncontrollably, stripped her clothes and began behaving inappropriately.

What was supposed to be a happy day for her became a topic of gossip, as she herself was confined to a psychomedical centre that same day.

Speaking to Afrimax English on her condition, Fiana said it was the scariest and unexplainable incident she has ever witnessed in her 38 years on earth.

She believes her situation is spiritual because her situation gets critical anytime she shows little improvement.

According to her family, whenever she relapses, she locks herself up in her room and fasts for days in a bid to break whatsoever supernatural force that may be wrestling with her.

To date, Fiana has lost her mobility and has since not regained her senses.

Her supposed groom has moved on with his life after three years and has left her to her fate.

He is currently a married man with three children and has since not checked up on her.