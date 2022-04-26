The bedroom is one of the few places in a relationship where playing games is encouraged.

So take advantage of it. If you and your S.O. have been stuck in a rut , head to the bedroom for a round (or three!) of truth or dare.

Remember: “Building intimacy with your partner should continue throughout the relationship,” says Rachel Needle, PsyD and co-director of Modern Sex Therapy Institutes. She encourages her clients to turn to games like truth or dare when they want to turn up the heat and reconnect.

Since you’re getting to know them more by asking prepared serious, deep, and exciting questions, and experimenting with different types of touching or kissing, Needle says a game of truth or dare is bound to help you master both sexual and emotional intimacy.

The key is asking the right questions (!!). Pro tip: Make sure to check in with your partner while playing to make sure they’re feeling safe and comfortable answering the question or doing whatever the dare requires.

Not sure where to start? WH has got you covered. When asking for truths, Needle recommends focusing on asking something that would spark vulnerability in your partner (think: “What are you most afraid of?”). Then, use the dare to build excitement, make each other laugh, and try something new. These questions should challenge you both to be more open and genuine with one another (while getting a little hot and heated too!). Ahead, a list of 50 truth or dare questions to get you started.

Truths:

What have you always wanted to try but never have? What is your most valued memory? What is one question you dont want me to ask you? Which item of clothing do you think I look sexiest in? Where do you think our most romantic kiss took place? Tell me everything you remember about it. What are you most afraid of? What is your biggest insecurity about our relationship? What were your exact thoughts when you asked me to be your girlfriend/when I said “I do?” What’s your favorite thing for us to do together? What kind of food turns you on? What are two of your guilty pleasures? What’s something I don’t know about you? What did you think of our first date? What’s a quality you want to change about yourself? Do you like telling me what to do in bed, or do you prefer to be told what to do? What’s your favorite kind of foreplay? How have I changed since we got together? What do you love about me most? What’s my weirdest habit? Are you where you thought youd be 10 years ago? When did you first know you were attracted to me? When was the last time you cried? What was our funniest sex mishap? What’s something you’re looking forward to in our relationship? What’s the best way to turn you on?

Dares: