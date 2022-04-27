Vladimir Putin’s government says it is sanctioning nearly 300 British MPs – but the list is a bit out of date and contains several people who haven’t served for some time.

Nonetheless, all 287 names are banned from entering Russia for the alleged crime of “whipping up of Russophobic hysteria” amid the war in Ukraine.

It is in retaliation to Britain’s sanctioning of a number of Moscow politicians last month.

But it would appear the Kremlin has used records dating back to 2019 or before, or as one political commentator joked, it is purging Remainer rebels from the Conservative Party.

High up is Tory barrister Dominic Grieve, who was Shadow Home Secretary until 2009 and has not been an MP for three years.

Others include former Secretary of Education Justine Greening and former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Oliver Letwin, who both stepped down in 2019.

Former Lib Dem MP Sarah Wollaston and Tory David Tredinnick are also on it and both also left office the same year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s brother Jo Johnson, who left the Commons in 2019 and now sits in the House of Lords, also makes the list.

Phillip Lee, who left the Tory party after the 2019 dissolution of parliament to join the Lib Dems features too.

Boris Johnson told MPs reportedly sanctioned by Russia to “regard it as a badge of honour”.

Conservative MP Ben Everitt (Milton Keynes North) said at PMQs: “Within the last hour or so it’s been reported that 287 members of this House have been sanctioned by the Russian state.

“Now I’m sure nobody here is rushing to change their summer holiday plans, but perhaps the Prime Minister will assure us that he will continue his excellent relationship with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and continue to provide the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian military with the support that they need?”

The Prime Minister said: “It’s I think no disrespect to those who haven’t been sanctioned, when I say that all those 287 should regard it as a badge of honour.

“And what we will do is keep up our robust and principled support for the Ukrainian people and their right to protect their lives, their families, and to defend themselves. “That’s what this country is doing, and that has the overwhelming support, I think, of the whole House.”

Ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn managed to avoid being sanctioned.

The Kremlin announced its retaliatory move over the UK’s own sanctioning actions in response to Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine, which has lefts thousands dead on both sides.

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s department announced the move in response to the UK sanctioning 386 members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, last month.

A statement by the Russian foreign ministry and translated to English by state-owned news agency RIA Novosti read: “In response to the decision taken on March 11 this year by the British government to include 386 deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on the sanctions list, on the basis of reciprocity, personal restrictions are being introduced against 287 members of the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

“These persons, who are now banned from entering the Russian Federation, took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK.

“The hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the lips of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London, aimed at demonising our country and its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of a mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral cooperation.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced the sanctions against the Duma on March 11.