The Ogun State Police have arrested an incestuous man, Taofeek Oyeyemi for impregnating his 16 years old biological daughter.



Taofeek, 42, was arrested following a complaint by the girl’s mother who reported at the Ewekoro police station, that her daughter who has been living with her ex-husband, was pregnant.



She informed the Police that her daughter said she was impregnated by the father who also took her to a quack medical practitioner to procure an abortion, explaining that the daughter had not ceased bleeding since the alleged abortion was carried out.

The suspect, Taofeek Oyeyemi

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated that the suspect has 17 children from different women and has admitted sleeping with his daughter several times before the pregnancy occurred; and proceeded to have the girl abort the pregnancy. .



According to Abimbola , the girl’s mother separated from him, years back, and was living with her daughter until about six months ago when he forcefully took the girl away from her. .



“All efforts made by the mother to take custody of her daughter proved abortive. It was when the mother came to visit her daughter that she discovered the great atrocity committed by the suspect against her daughter,” Abimbola stated.

Source: Kemifilani