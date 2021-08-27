A Zuba Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Abdulmajid Mohammed, to six months imprisonment for impersonating an Airforce officer.

The police charged him with one count of impersonation.

The Area Court judge, Umar Angulu, however, did not give him an option of fine.

He also warned the convict to be of good behaviour.

The convict had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that on August 23, the complainant, Daniel Williams, a security guard in Zuba Fruit market, Abuja, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station.

He said that the convict went to Zuba Fruit market intimidating people and parading himself as an Airforce officer.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement.

He said that an Airforce identity card bearing the convict’s name and police tear gas were recovered from him.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 132 and 133 of the Penal Code.