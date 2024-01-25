SuperSport viewers on GOtv will be treated to Fourth Round Proper action from the FA Cup, with matches set to be played from Thursday 25 to Monday 29 January 2024.

The ‘romance’ of the FA Cup will be on full display when Maidstone United – a semi-professional club based in Kent which competes in the sixth tier of English football – heads to Portman Road for a clash with Championship team Ipswich Town.

Maidstone are managed by Cameroonian George Elokobi, who hopes his team’s FA Cup run can serve as an inspiration to people both in England and in his home country: “Anyone that knew me back then [in Cameroon], they won’t be surprised at what I’m achieving right now,” he explained.

“I’m passionate in everything I do, with humbleness and respect. I go about it professionally and I try to do the best I can, and I hope this is going to inspire one young man or woman back in Cameroon to try to do what I’m doing here.”

He added, “It just shows the magnitude of what our players have achieved this season – each and every one of them deserves to be proud of themselves and this moment will always be in the history books as long as this club exists – and even beyond, it will still be there. I’m immensely proud of our players.”

There are several all-Premier League ties on offer, with the pick seeing holders Manchester City head to North London to take on Tottenham Hotspur. The Citizens will naturally enter the game as favourites, but Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou believes the FA Cup represents a great chance to bring silverware back to the club.

“Every year, I start the year hoping that at the end of the year there is a picture of me with a team lifting a trophy,” said the Australian tactician. “That’s what I’ve tried to do my whole career and I’ve got plenty of evidence of that, so that’s why my intent is here. It’s not something that I have to visualize. It’s what I do.”

Other clashes to look out for include Chelsea hosting Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, Wrexham looking to continue their rise to prominence with a clash away to former Premier League champions Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United taking on Fulham at Craven Cottage, and Manchester United looking to avoid an embarrassing ‘Cup-set’ when they face League Two’s Newport County away from home.

FA Cup broadcast details

All times CAT

Thursday 25 January

21:45: Bournemouth v Swansea City – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 360

Friday 26 January

21:45: Chelsea v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

22:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Saturday 27 January

14:30: Ipswich Town v Maidstone United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

17:00: Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 2

17:00: Everton v Luton Town – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

21:00: Fulham v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Sunday 28 January

13:45: West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

16:00: Watford v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 2

16:30: Liverpool v Norwich – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

18:30: Newport County v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Monday 29 January

21:30: Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham AFC – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League