An all-Italian clash, Liverpool battling ‘La Dea’ and the fate of Aston Villa will headline the action on Thursday 11 April in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

DStv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match.

DStv also offers a wide range of language options, including English original, Swahili, Ki-Swahili, Amharic, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda and Portuguese, while DStv Stream allows viewers to watch their favourite football live anywhere, any time.

The pick of matches as the Europa League quarterfinals get underway sees AC Milan host Roma in an all-Italian clash at the San Siro. Coaching legend Fabio Capello believes this clash is “good for Italian football” and believes the Rossoneri need to be careful in the first leg.

“Milan are in a favourable moment at home, the first leg at San Siro can help them, even if Roma have now been set up very well by [manager Daniele] De Rossi,” noted Capello. “The first match must be played with great intelligence by the Rossoneri, because we have seen that when Roma find space, they have the quality to hurt Milan. And the defence will also be important.”

The Europa League will also feature Benfica hosting Olympique Marseille, West Ham United heading to Germany to face Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, and Liverpool will have an intriguing clash against Atalanta.

“Tricky, Atalanta. [It’s] not like I’ve watched them 100 times, but they are uncomfortable to play against and very well organised. I didn’t expect any easy opponent,” said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. “I [have a] lot of respect for what Atalanta is doing in the last years so yeah, [they’re] very consistent.”

In the Europa Conference League, the focus falls on Aston Villa and Fiorentina, who will be at home to Lille LOSC and away to Viktoria Plzen respectively.

“Aston Villa are the favourites for this competition and therefore this match, with a manager who has already won the Europa League four times,” admitted Lille sporting director Sylvain Armand. “It will undoubtedly be a demanding match, but we will have two opportunities to face each other, with the return match at home.”

Don’t miss the best football action on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can watch live action on DStv Stream.

UEFA Europa League broadcast details

All times CAT

Thursday 11 April

21:00: Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

21:00: Benfica v Olympique Marseille – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: AC Milan v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:00: Liverpool v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast details

All times CAT

Thursday 11 April

18:45: Viktoria Plzen v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Aston Villa v Lille LOSC – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1