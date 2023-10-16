We’re heading towards the business end of qualification for next summer’s European Championship.

Scotland are the first Home Nations side to qualify, with England knowing a win against Italy on Tuesday will also seal their spot in Germany.

Wales have boosted their chances of qualification, now sitting in second place in Group D, but the hopes of Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland of qualifying from their groups are over.

Two teams qualify from each group, filling 20 of the 24 spaces in next summer’s tournament.

Hosts Germany qualify automatically, while the other three spots are decided via play-offs, with 12 participating teams determined by their performance in the 2022-23 Nations League.

On Friday, Belgium, France and Portugal became the first three countries to advance through the qualifying phase, with Scotland, Spain and Turkey joining them on Sunday.

BBC Sport gives you the lowdown on how qualifying is shaping up and the key fixtures on the horizon.

Group A Team P GD PTS 1 Spain 6 16 15 2 Scotland 6 9 15 3 Norway 7 2 10 4 Georgia 6 -4 7 5 Cyprus 7 -23 0

Scotland’s qualification was sealed by Spain’s 1-0 win in Norway on Sunday, a victory that also secured Spain’s place at the finals.

Erling Haaland’s Norway are now in big danger of elimination, with only the slim chance of progressing via the play-offs now an option.

Group C Team P GD PTS 1 England 5 14 13 2 Italy 5 6 10 3 Ukraine 6 1 10 4 North Macedonia 6 -7 7 5 Malta 5 -10 0

England also top their group, but their 100% winning record was ended on 9 September by a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in Poland.

Gareth Southgate’s team have a three-point lead over Ukraine and Italy, although Italy have a game in hand.

England host European champions Italy on Tuesday, with the Three Lions knowing a win would secure qualification and top spot.

With new manager Luciano Spalletti in charge, Italy were held to a draw by North Macedonia – the team who denied them a place at last year’s World Cup – on 9 September. But Italy have moved back into second with wins against Ukraine and Malta.

Group D Team P GD PTS 1 Turkey 7 7 16 2 Wales 6 0 10 3 Croatia 6 6 10 4 Armenia 6 -1 7 5 Latvia 7 -12 3

Wales moved into second place in Group D with a win at home to Croatia on Sunday, as Turkey secured their qualification by hammering Latvia.

Wales next play away against Armenia on 18 November, before a last match at home to Turkey three days later.

If Wales do not finish in the top two, they could have another chance to qualify as they are likely to go into the play-offs because of their results in the Nations League.

Group H Team P GD PTS 1 Slovenia 7 10 16 2 Denmark 7 9 16 3 Finland 7 4 12 4 Kazakhstan 7 2 12 5 Northern Ireland 7 -1 6 6 San Marino 7 -24 0

Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying from Group H are over.

Losses in Slovenia and Kazakhstan during the most recent international break have left them with just six points from seven games and 10 points behind top two Slovenia and Denmark.

Group B Team P GD PTS 1 France 6 12 18 2 Greece 6 7 12 3 Netherlands 5 2 9 4 Republic of Ireland 6 -4 3 5 Gibraltar 5 -17 0

The Republic of Ireland have won only once in six games in Group B and their 2-0 home loss to Greece on Friday ensured they are no longer able to finish in the top two.

Their only hope for qualification, and it is a slim one, is that they are able to take part in the play-offs because of their Nations League performance, but they need results to go their way and as it stands are set to miss out and will not reach Euro 2024.

France’s 2-1 victory over the Netherlands maintained their 100% record and they have qualified for the finals.

Greece’s win takes them above the Dutch, who have a game in hand, with the two nations meeting in Athens on Monday. A four-goal Greece win would take them to Germany as they would then have a better head-to-head record against the Netherlands if they finished on the same points.

Group E Team P GD PTS 1 Albania 6 8 13 2 Czech Republic 6 3 11 2 Poland 7 0 10 4 Moldova 6 0 9 5 Faroe Islands 7 -10 1

Group leaders Albania only need to win one of their last two matches to qualify for a European Championship for only the second time after beating the Czech Republic 3-0 on Thursday.

The Czech Republic returned into second place with a narrow 1-0 home over Faroe Islands on Sunday.

Group F Team P GD PTS 1 Belgium 6 13 16 2 Austria 6 7 13 3 Sweden 5 3 6 4 Azerbaijan 5 -7 4 5 Estonia 6 -16 1

Belgium, quarter-finalists at the past two European Championships, have qualified for next year’s tournament thanks to a 3-2 win away against second-placed Austria.

The Austrians will join Belgium in Germany if they beat Azerbaijan on Monday.

Group G Team P GD PTS 1 Hungary 5 7 13 2 Serbia 6 4 10 3 Montenegro 5 0 8 4 Lithuania 6 -4 5 5 Bulgaria 6 -7 2

Hungary and Serbia are the standout sides in Group G, though Hungary have the advantage after beating them twice.

A draw in Lithuania harmed third-placed Montenegro’s cause, but a subsequent win over Bulgaria means they are still in contention.

Montenegro’s trip to Serbia on Tuesday is crucial.

Group I Team P GD PTS 1 Romania 8 9 16 2 Switzerland 7 12 15 3 Israel 6 0 11 4 Kosovo 7 0 7 5 Belarus 8 -7 6 6 Andorra 8 -14 2

Romania returned top with a comfortable win against Andorra on Sunday.

Israel’s fixtures at home to Switzerland and away to Kosovo have been postponed by Uefa in light of the security situation in the country.

Group J Team P GD PTS 1 Portugal 7 25 21 2 Slovakia 7 5 13 3 Luxembourg 7 -9 11 4 Bosnia-Herzegovina 7 -2 9 5 Iceland 7 -1 7 6 Liechtenstein 7 -20 0

Portugal have stormed through their group and their 3-2 win over Slovakia was their seventh in seven games, securing them a spot at Euro 2024.

Slovakia, Luxembourg, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland are fighting it out for the runners-up place. On Monday, Bosnia-Herzegovina play at home to Portugal, Iceland entertain bottom of the group Liechtenstein, and Luxembourg will go second if they win at home against Slovakia.

Each nation plays 10 matches in this group, with qualification for second place set to go down to the final two rounds in November.