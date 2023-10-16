We’re heading towards the business end of qualification for next summer’s European Championship.

Scotland are the first Home Nations side to qualify, with England knowing a win against Italy on Tuesday will also seal their spot in Germany.

Wales have boosted their chances of qualification, now sitting in second place in Group D, but the hopes of Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland of qualifying from their groups are over.

Two teams qualify from each group, filling 20 of the 24 spaces in next summer’s tournament.

Hosts Germany qualify automatically, while the other three spots are decided via play-offs, with 12 participating teams determined by their performance in the 2022-23 Nations League.

On Friday, Belgium, France and Portugal became the first three countries to advance through the qualifying phase, with Scotland, Spain and Turkey joining them on Sunday.

BBC Sport gives you the lowdown on how qualifying is shaping up and the key fixtures on the horizon.

Group A
TeamPGDPTS
1Spain61615
2Scotland6915
3Norway7210
4Georgia6-47
5Cyprus7-230

Scotland’s qualification was sealed by Spain’s 1-0 win in Norway on Sunday, a victory that also secured Spain’s place at the finals.

Erling Haaland’s Norway are now in big danger of elimination, with only the slim chance of progressing via the play-offs now an option.

Group C
TeamPGDPTS
1England51413
2Italy5610
3Ukraine6110
4North Macedonia6-77
5Malta5-100

England also top their group, but their 100% winning record was ended on 9 September by a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in Poland.

Gareth Southgate’s team have a three-point lead over Ukraine and Italy, although Italy have a game in hand.

England host European champions Italy on Tuesday, with the Three Lions knowing a win would secure qualification and top spot.

With new manager Luciano Spalletti in charge, Italy were held to a draw by North Macedonia – the team who denied them a place at last year’s World Cup – on 9 September. But Italy have moved back into second with wins against Ukraine and Malta.

Group D
TeamPGDPTS
1Turkey7716
2Wales6010
3Croatia6610
4Armenia6-17
5Latvia7-123

Wales moved into second place in Group D with a win at home to Croatia on Sunday, as Turkey secured their qualification by hammering Latvia.

Wales next play away against Armenia on 18 November, before a last match at home to Turkey three days later.

If Wales do not finish in the top two, they could have another chance to qualify as they are likely to go into the play-offs because of their results in the Nations League.

Group H
TeamPGDPTS
1Slovenia71016
2Denmark7916
3Finland7412
4Kazakhstan7212
5Northern Ireland7-16
6San Marino7-240

Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying from Group H are over.

Losses in Slovenia and Kazakhstan during the most recent international break have left them with just six points from seven games and 10 points behind top two Slovenia and Denmark.

Group B
TeamPGDPTS
1France61218
2Greece6712
3Netherlands529
4Republic of Ireland6-43
5Gibraltar5-170

The Republic of Ireland have won only once in six games in Group B and their 2-0 home loss to Greece on Friday ensured they are no longer able to finish in the top two.

Their only hope for qualification, and it is a slim one, is that they are able to take part in the play-offs because of their Nations League performance, but they need results to go their way and as it stands are set to miss out and will not reach Euro 2024.

France’s 2-1 victory over the Netherlands maintained their 100% record and they have qualified for the finals.

Greece’s win takes them above the Dutch, who have a game in hand, with the two nations meeting in Athens on Monday. A four-goal Greece win would take them to Germany as they would then have a better head-to-head record against the Netherlands if they finished on the same points.

Group E
TeamPGDPTS
1Albania6813
2Czech Republic6311
2Poland7010
4Moldova609
5Faroe Islands7-101

Group leaders Albania only need to win one of their last two matches to qualify for a European Championship for only the second time after beating the Czech Republic 3-0 on Thursday.

The Czech Republic returned into second place with a narrow 1-0 home over Faroe Islands on Sunday.

Group F
TeamPGDPTS
1Belgium61316
2Austria6713
3Sweden536
4Azerbaijan5-74
5Estonia6-161

Belgium, quarter-finalists at the past two European Championships, have qualified for next year’s tournament thanks to a 3-2 win away against second-placed Austria.

The Austrians will join Belgium in Germany if they beat Azerbaijan on Monday.

Group G
TeamPGDPTS
1Hungary5713
2Serbia6410
3Montenegro508
4Lithuania6-45
5Bulgaria6-72

Hungary and Serbia are the standout sides in Group G, though Hungary have the advantage after beating them twice.

A draw in Lithuania harmed third-placed Montenegro’s cause, but a subsequent win over Bulgaria means they are still in contention.

Montenegro’s trip to Serbia on Tuesday is crucial.

Group I
TeamPGDPTS
1Romania8916
2Switzerland71215
3Israel6011
4Kosovo707
5Belarus8-76
6Andorra8-142

Romania returned top with a comfortable win against Andorra on Sunday.

Israel’s fixtures at home to Switzerland and away to Kosovo have been postponed by Uefa in light of the security situation in the country.

Group J
TeamPGDPTS
1Portugal72521
2Slovakia7513
3Luxembourg7-911
4Bosnia-Herzegovina7-29
5Iceland7-17
6Liechtenstein7-200

Portugal have stormed through their group and their 3-2 win over Slovakia was their seventh in seven games, securing them a spot at Euro 2024.

Slovakia, Luxembourg, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland are fighting it out for the runners-up place. On Monday, Bosnia-Herzegovina play at home to Portugal, Iceland entertain bottom of the group Liechtenstein, and Luxembourg will go second if they win at home against Slovakia.

Each nation plays 10 matches in this group, with qualification for second place set to go down to the final two rounds in November.