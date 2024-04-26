Some women are opting for hair extensions over wig caps due to the current heatwave in the country.

This shift is driven by the desire for comfort in adapting to the weather changes, despite the substantial increase in the cost of hair weaves.

Sonia Agyapong, who conveniently wore the hair weaves, no longer feels comfortable wearing them given the present atmospheric heat.

“I prefer braiding my hair because wearing a wig traps heat, making it very inconvenient compared to braiding. Wigs are also expensive now, so if prices are reduced, we’ll be able to afford braiding and maintain our desired appearance,” Lucy explained.

The intensity of heatwaves experienced globally in recent times is not only scorching the skin but it is presenting untoward warmth to many women who beautify their hair with wig caps.

Medical reports have revealed the heat is causing damages to the human hair.

To adapt to the hot environment, many women are resorting to hair extensions which offer them a more cozy experience while others leave their natural hair untouched.

But the cost of the commodity is biting hard on the pockets of those who can afford them.

The price of hair extensions has seen an astronomical rise with over 100% price increase.

Lucy has been a regular customer at local hair salons, enjoying the versatility and styles that hair extensions offer.

However, with recent price hikes in the market, she has had to make tough decisions about her hair care.

“Due to the increase in hair extension prices, I have been unable to braid my hair for about three months. Previously, hair extensions were as low as 8 cedis, but now they are priced at 30 cedis and above. This significant cost hike has made braiding my hair a challenging and costly endeavor,” she mentioned.

The recent price hike has left them questioning the affordability of maintaining their preferred looks.

Maame Yaa, a seasoned stylist, shared her thoughts.

“My clients come to me for quality service, and that includes using good extensions. However, with the prices increasing, I have to adjust my pricing as well, which sometimes puts off my clients,” she said.

Maame Yaa emphasized the importance of using high-quality extensions for her craft but highlighted the challenges of keeping up with the rising prices.

“I want my clients to leave feeling confident and beautiful, but the rising costs are making it harder to provide that experience,” she explained.

The heatwave continues to persist, and as the cost of hair care rises, both consumers and stylists are navigating this new reality of managing costs in maintaining a desired appearance.