Enterprise Group PLC has entered into an agreement to fully acquire Acacia Health Insurance Limited.

The transaction is subject to regulatory.

Acacia has been in existence since 2013 and is a major private health insurance service provider.

Speaking about the transaction, Keli Gadzekpo, Chief Executive of Enterprise Group, said “we are very excited about this transaction which has been a significant part of our strategy for some time. With the addition of health insurance to our portfolio, we are poised to make an even greater contribution to the insurance industry and look forward to offering our services and thoroughbreds to a wider segment of the market.”

Enterprise Group is a financial services company, comprising five operating companies.

They are Enterprise Insurance Company, Enterprise Life Assurance Company, Enterprise Trustees, Enterprise Properties and Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana.

The group has operations in Nigeria and The Gambia.