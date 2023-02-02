Entertainment critic, Sergio Manucho, has lashed out at artistes who don’t give credit to the media after they become successful in their music careers.

Sergio’s comments were on the heels of a post by entertainment journalist, Kwame Dadzie on social media regarding the same issue on Wednesday.

In Kwame’s post, he pointed out his disgust for artistes who attribute their success only to their hard work and not recognising the media for their input.

Speaking on Hitz Gallery with Dr Pounds, Sergio Manucho, elaborated on how some of these artistes praise foreign media platforms and chastise theirs.

“Do they share positive stories written by Adomonline and MyJoyOnline? They carry other foreign media platforms like they are the only ones promoting them. They don’t even share artworks you do for them for their interviews.

“What Kwame Dadzie wrote on social media has a lot of sense in it,” he said.

Sergio Manucho, therefore, urged media people to speak up against musicians who don’t credit them for their successes.

“This is our job and we need to speak against ungrateful musicians. They are selfish too. How many artistes even call media people to say thank you for their support throughout last year during Christmas?” he quizzed.

“When their careers are dwindling, they will come out and say they don’t get support from the media,” he bemoaned.

Recently, Reggae Dancehall musician Jupitar, criticised the media claiming they don’t give him and some other artistes the needed support to push their craft.

Consequently, Jupitar came under severe backlash from several media people who felt otherwise, pointing out that he does not put much effort into pushing his career.

MORE: