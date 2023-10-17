England confirmed their qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany next summer after coming from behind to beat Italy at Wembley inspired by another Jude Bellingham masterclass.

Gareth Southgate’s side only needed a point to secure their place and it briefly looked like the celebrations may be delayed when former West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca gave Italy the lead from close range after 15 minutes.

Bellingham was England’s talisman once more as the 20-year-old Real Madrid star led the comeback, winning the penalty that brought captain Harry Kane’s equaliser.

Kane scored his 60th goal for his country after Bellingham ran through and was fouled by Giovanni di Lorenzo after 32 minutes.

And it was Bellingham’s surging run and pass that set up Marcus Rashford to cut inside and beat Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma just before the hour before Kane extinguished any hopes of an Italy recovery when he raced clear to score England’s third with 13 minutes left.

The win was England’s first home victory over Italy since November 1977 and completed a double in the group after victory in Naples in March.

England are top of Group C with 16 points, while the defeat means Italy are third and will play Ukraine in their final qualifier in what will be a decisive match to determine who finishes second.