Ghanaian actress and singer, Emelia Brobbey, has warmed the hearts of fans and industry players with her latest photos on social media.

The photos were said to have been posted to mark the actress’ birthday as she turns a year old today, January 6, 2021.

Still basking in the euphoria of the festive session, she rocked a white and red-designed outfit as she beamed with smiles for the camera in front of a balloon backdrop.

The post has attracted prayers and goodwill messages from fans and colleague industry players who can’t keep calm.

Colleagues, Van Vicker, Nana Ama McBrown, among others, have all sent in their messages.