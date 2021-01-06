Five foreign nationals have been arrested in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti region for their alleged engagement in illegal mining activities.

The sustainable environment taskforce at the Ministry of Environment also seized five excavators in its move to save areas degraded by illegal mining.

Luv Fm’s Erastus Asare Donkor who joined the taskforce’s operation in the area has reported that a swoop on the area shows huge destruction to forest resources and in some cases public property by illegal miners.