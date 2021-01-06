New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) in the 8th Parliament should concentrate on the business of the House more than any public activities to ensure developments get to the people they are representing, Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey has advised.

“They should stop attending funerals and weddings and rather concentrate on making laws… the party will also have full control on the floor of Parliament”, the retired military man has admonished.

The retired Captain has observed that neglecting parliamentary duties for personal gains will have a toll on the party’s chances in the next general elections.

“NPP lawmakers must be up to their games looking at their numbers against that of National Democratic Congress (NDC) to enable the government achievement its programmes and policies”, said.

“The NPP MPs should not take the NDC for granted, especially the likes of Haruna Iddrisu who is a formidable person I know”, he added.

Funeral attendance became a topical issue after some lawmakers were booted out at the just-ended polls over their refusal to attend such social functions.

Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Nkoranza North Constituency on the ticket of the NDC, Joseph Kwasi Mensah, has said that he won the seat on the fact that he has been regular at funerals in the area.

“I live in the constituency so I know all their problems and again, because I live with them, I regularly attend funerals which have made me known. They also know that I am God-fearing and that has made them trust me,” he said in a recent interview.