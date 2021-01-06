Broadcaster NTVSpo reported on Wednesday morning that the playmaker had agreed a move to Turkey, less than 24 hours after it was reported MLS side DC United had made an offer to Ozil.

It is expected that he will join Fenerbahce on loan initially until the summer, with Arsenal subsiding his wages, when he will then join the Turkish club permanently on a deal worth €5m a year.

Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013 and was one of the club’s most influential performers during a period when they won three FA Cups.

But he has been exiled from the first-team picture at Arsenal for the whole of this season, failing to even make Mikel Arteta’s Premier League squad and reduced to tweeting from the sidelines.

On Tuesday he posted a picture of Istanbul on his Instagram feed – and will now be moving to the Turkish capital if reports are correct.

Ozil signed a new contract worth £350,000 per week in January 2018 but after the departure of Arsene Wenger, he had issues with first Unai Emery and then Arteta, leaving Arsenal desperate to have him off the books in January.

His good friend Sead Kolasinac has also left the club to join Schalke on loan and further departures are anticipated.