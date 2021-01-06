A popular Nigerian pastor, Sodje Masodje, has been arrested and detained by security operatives over the disappearance of a woman named Beauty Sorbari Nwigbaranee.

A source has disclosed that the 20-year-old lady, a final year student of the Department of Education, Rivers State University, visited Pastor Masodje, her supposed man friend, on December 25, 2020.

Kemi Filani News reported that after the lady visited the clergy, she has not returned and all efforts to reach her have proved abortive as her phone has been switched off.

The lawyer for the family of the missing lady, Gobari Deebom, disclosed that it was the father of the victim that contacted the military about his daughter’s disappearance.

Masodje, the pastor of City of Angels International Ministries, Eneka, is still being questioned by the army, the lawyer representing the family of the missing woman revealed.

Deebom said: “It is a suspected case of abduction. The lady visited the pastor believed to be her man friend. She visited him on the 25th of December and till now has not returned.

“It was the pastor that contacted the family to ask the family of her whereabouts. The family told him that Beauty said she was coming to visit him. He said she (Beauty) will be coming back to them soon.

“The pastor told them not to allow their father to be aware of it. It was after four days that the family informed her father of the development.

It was the father that contacted the army.

“The family and friend have been in confusion. They are troubled over the development. They are even willing to give ransom to secure her release.

The pastor is not willing to tell the family of the whereabouts of the lady. The family wants her alive.”

He urged the military to transfer the matter to the Rivers State Police Command for proper investigation.

“He is calling on the police to take over the matter and carry out a thorough investigation into the matter because we know that they can bring justice in this matter.