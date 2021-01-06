This adorable baby orangutan refused to leave it’s mother’s side – clinging onto her at all costs as she swung through trees, waded through water and searched for food.

The delightful duo were spotted in Tanjung Puting National Park, Borneo, and looked besotted with each other as they played together, hunted for fallen fruit and enjoyed a splash in the river.

The sweet images were caught on camera by photographer Michel Watson.

The 71-year-old, from Brittany, France, was less than five metres away from the pair and said their bond was clear to see.

This adorable baby orangutan refused to leave it’s mother’s side and clung onto her at all costs as they waded through water. The duo are reflected in the water as they hold on to each other

Looking ahead: The baby orangutan watches where it is going as it clings onto its mother in Tanjung Puting National Park, Borneo

The cute baby orangutan uses its strength to cling onto its mother

The youngster looks a little wary of how close it is getting to the water as its mother guides them through a river with her arms up

The cute baby orangutan looks at the camera as it clings onto its mother as they wade through the river

Scared of heights? The baby orangutan clings onto its mother at all costs as she climbs a tree

He said: ‘Mothers are very attentive towards their babies. If they have to move they take care to place the baby against them to stop them falling.’

Baby orangutans won’t leave their mother for at least five months.

Gradually, they become more independent but it can be more than a year and half before they leave their side, Mr Watson said.

After two years the youngster will move away but still remain in the same area as their mother.

The baby orangutan looks a little forlorn as it clings onto its mother as she swings through the trees

The infant looks out into the wilderness as she is covered with rain in the national park in

The infant tries to cling on tighter to its mother and move itself up her body as they wade through water

The delightful duo were spotted in Tanjung Puting National Park in Borneo

The baby orangutan reaches up to get a better grip as she clings onto its mother

A good hair day: The baby orangutan appears to be smiling at the camera whilst spending time with its mother

The thoughtful youngster looks pensive as it rests with its mother in Borneo

‘It is always very moving to see these orangutans up close,’ Mr Watson added.

‘They give off an impression of calm, serenity and incredible power but at the same time tenderness towards their young.

‘Confidence also when they are so near without showing any concern.

‘Softness in the eyes, patience, slowness, but also capable of showing extraordinary strength.’