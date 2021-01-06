A toilet facility in Kalpohine in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern region has been gutted by fire.

The facility, which has been restricted from use over its dilapidated state, is said to have been burnt down mysteriously in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Though the cause of the fire is unknown, residents suspect the heap of rubbish located beside the facility as the catalyst of the blaze.

Others suspect smokers who have turned the facility into their den are responsible for the fire.

The community members have called on the appropriate authority to renovate or demolish the death trap and similar ones in the community.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Fire Service has visited the scene and announced investigations are currently underway.