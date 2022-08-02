Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog now Bullgod, has issued a stern warning to top Jamaican musician, Elephant Man.

According to Bulldog, the 46-year-old, born as Oneal Bryan, cannot step into the sub-region because he owes him lots of money.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the host, Andy Dosty, disclosed that Elephant Man once received funds from Bulldog with regards to him performing at one of the editions of BASS Awards.

Talking further, Andy Dosty revealed the ‘Pon de River’ hitmaker never showed up to honour the show.

Reacting to this, Bulldog said he has never forgotten about the matter, adding that, he is still waiting to get refund.

When Andy asked why he wouldn’t fly to Jamaica to see the musician’s team, Bulldog said he would rather wait for the right time.

“He cannot step anywhere near Ghana. He has to bring my money plus interest. I cannot go to Jamaica. I didn’t give him the money here in Ghana, but I am waiting for him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bulldog said Elephant Man’s inability to turn up for the Bass Awards event opened the chance for Shatta Wale to cement his music prowess on that night.

“But even that, when he didn’t come, that is how Shatta Wale stole the show. Even Ras Kuuku too,” he recalled on the show.

MORE: