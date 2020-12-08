The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced plans to extend the intended timeline for the declaration of the 2020 presidential election results.

The declaration was earlier scheduled for 5:pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

However, the outfit, in a statement, said a new timeline will be communicated later.

This the Commission says is to ensure that the collation of results at the Constituency and Regional Collation Centres across the country is accurate.

They have further asked for calm and patience among citizens as the collation process continues.

