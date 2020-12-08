The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) wishes to congratulate Ghanaians on a successful voting exercise and caution against the reckless use of the roads ahead of the official declaration of results by the Electoral Commission.

The Authority observes that the period is often characterized by irresponsible road user behaviour by motorists which increases their risk to road traffic crashes (accidents) and injuries.

The Authority expects that road users will adhere to all road safety protocols as the election gets to its climax and citizens keep up with voting results.

We also wish to call on leadership of political parties to advocate for best road safety practices among their followers and particularly advise against the violation of road traffic rules and regulations including speeding, drink driving, driving tired, distractive driving among others.

Data available to the Authority suggests an increase in road traffic crashes and casualties during election years. Let us all work together to ensure an accident-free electioneering season.

Thank you.

NATIONAL ROAD SAFETY AUTHORITY

Ensuring Safety, Protecting Lives.