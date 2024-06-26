The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the brutal actions taken by the Kenyan police resulting in the tragic deaths of five individuals protesting the Finance Bill 2024.

The EFF said the use of live ammunition on unarmed citizens is utterly unacceptable and a blatant violation of human rights.

On Tuesday afternoon, tensions escalated when protestors marched on Kenya’s parliament. Instead of de-escalating the conflict, police officers fired live rounds into the crowds, resulting in five fatalities and more than 30 injuries.

The Kenyan government further exacerbated the situation by deploying the army under the guise of addressing a “security emergency.”

Kenyan President William Ruto’s subsequent statements, in which he labelled some protesters as “criminals” and threatened to counter “violence and anarchy,” demonstrate a profound disregard for the legitimate grievances of the Kenyan people.

The EFF argues that this oppressive response highlights the President’s willingness to resort to deadly force to push through his Finance Bill, which is seen as serving the interests of Western powers at the expense of Kenyan citizens.

The controversial Finance Bill 2024 aims to extract over $2.7 billion in taxes from an already overtaxed and struggling Kenyan populace. According to the EFF, this bill is a direct consequence of recommendations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

These organisations are criticised for entangling developing countries in oppressive loans and enforcing austerity measures that stunt economic growth and development, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and dependency.

The EFF reiterated that the decision to deploy the military against unarmed protesters is unethical, stating that the role of the military is to protect the nation, not to confront citizens with legitimate grievances.

The EFF calls upon President Ruto to immediately cease the violent suppression of protesters, withdraw the military and police from the streets, and engage in meaningful dialogue with the citizens of Kenya.

They emphasise that the voices of the people must be heard and respected, not silenced through bloodshed and intimidation.

The EFF also demands that those responsible for these heinous acts be held accountable and that all detained protesters be released without delay.

