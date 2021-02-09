Yaa Foriwaa Opoku-Kwarteng, big sister of late musician, Ebony Reigns, has expressed her pain even after three years of her demise.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died on February 8, 2018, through a gory motor accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

The death shook fans and Ghanaians at large to the core.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ebony’s sister indicated the pain of her late sister was still fresh like it happened a few moments ago coupled with a heartbreak and teary emoji.

She backed her message with a photo of her kid sister which showed there was indeed a great bond between them.

Her post, which has brought tears into the eyes of many who have chanced on it, has garnered consolation messages to the family.