Founder of now defunct Aphrodisiac Nightclub, Confidence Haugen, has been enstooled queen mother of Kodzi, Adidome in the Volta Region.

Confidence changed the face of nightlife in Accra with the opening of the Aphrodisiac Nightclub in 2004.

Aphrodisiac, which operated from Dzorwulu, quickly became a famous entertainment hub, attracting a motley of elite clientele from both home and abroad due to its exclusivity.

The club operated for over a decade till its closure in 2015.

In series of posts she shared on Facebook, Queen Confidence thanked “her family” and accepted the charge “to carry on the responsibilities as Mama.”

“I know I have but the body of a weak and feeble woman, but I have the heart and the stomach of a King…” ~Queen Elizabeth I #kodzi #queenmother #confidencehaugen Posted by Confidence Haugen on Sunday, February 7, 2021

