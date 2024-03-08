The Head of the Orthopaedic Unit of the Wenchi Methodist Hospital in the Bono region, Emmanuel Denteh, has called on road users to obey road traffic regulations to avoid fatal accidents before, during and after the Easter festivities.

He noted that it is during the festive period that more people travel, while drivers cash in to make more profit through speeding, overloading and reckless driving.

“I want to remind all road users, especially commercial drivers, of the need to be cautious on the road and strictly observe road traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents during and after the festivities,” he added.

Speaking to JoyNews at Wenchi, Mr Denteh expressed worry over the number of accident victims who are brought to the Orthopaedic Unit with various degrees of fracture, twist and joint dislocation.

He said due to the merrymaking during the festive period, many motorists consume alcoholic beverages, resulting in speeding and wrongful overtaking.

“Alcohol and driving are never compatible and leads to destruction, so drivers and motorbike riders shouldn’t be intoxicated before driving.

“The thing is if you drink, do not drive, if you drive, do not drink,” he stressed.

Mr Denteh said, “There is a new practice where motorbike riders push their mobile phones into the crash helmet on the chin to keep conversing over the phone while riding, but this is very dangerous”.

He urged motorbike riders to be extra careful on the roads and use crash helmets to escape head injuries or even death during accidents.

He further stressed the importance of road signs and implored road users to let it be their priority, adding without knowledge of road signs, one cannot call him or herself a good driver.

He said road safety is a shared responsibility, calling on all stakeholders to play their roles to prevent the carnage on the roads in the country.

