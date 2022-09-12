Musician Kelvyn Boy has said that his life, career and finances have greatly been impacted following the release of his hit song ‘Down Flat’.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kelvyn Boy said that his finances have improved noting that he has been able to buy himself a car and plots of land.

“Downflat changed my life. I am cashing in and out…I feel like it has moved me, it changed my life,” he stated.

Careerwise, Kelvynboy noted that the song has also opened many doors for his career, especially during his concert beyond the borders of Ghana.

“I was at the offices of Trace and I also went to the BBC. It wasn’t part of the plan because I went for a tour, and didn’t go for promotion but it’s the song. They know about the song and they want to see the person (behind it),” he said.

Kelvyn Boy added that he also had the privilege to meet and work with some big artistes in Europe while on tour.

Kelvyn Boy released ‘Down Flat’ in January to rave reviews. The song later began trending on TikTok after one dancer curated a choreography for it. This took the song to new levels.

On Tuesday, March 29, when Billboard launched its very own Afrobeats Songs Chart, Down Flat was one of the two Ghanaian songs that made it to the chart.

“Down Flat’ debuted on the chart at number 22.

Kelvyn Boy travelled to Nigeria to promote the song. After one of his interviews, he performed a live version on Glitch Africa.

In an interview in April 2022, Kelvyn Boy said he was pleasantly surprised at the rate at which his latest single, ‘Down Flat’, has taken the internet by storm.

Speaking to Joy Prime’s Ibrahim Ben Bako, he revealed that he spent less than 20 minutes composing the song; adding that it is the fastest song he has ever written.

Kelvyn Boy stated that although he always envisions success for all the songs he writes, this is the one that has taken a life of its own.

“Down Flat was made in less than like 20 minutes, that is my fastest song. I think the song came from above and it’s doing its thing, because the budget for the video, the energy, when we started promoting it was low,” he said.

