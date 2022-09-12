Alumni of the University Hall, KNUST, known popularly as ‘Katangees’, are calling for a stakeholder dialogue on the recurrent clashes between the Unity and University halls.

The Katangees believe such dialogue is essential in finding lasting solutions to the unhealthy rivalry.

In a press release, the alumni explained the recent violence on campus is a culmination of years of knee-jerk policies denying students of their rights.

Recent clashes on the KNUST campus led to destruction of some private property and harm to individuals.

The suspects are currently in court as the Asokore Mampong District Court has issued arrest warrants for 61 other suspects.

According to some old students, the policy of granting hall residency to only first year students has resulted in the breakdown of peer-check systems in the two rival halls.

The alumni described the University Council’s decision to suspend the Junior Common Room system of leadership as most regrettable.

Meanwhile, a High Court in Kumasi has granted bail to two suspects arrested in connection with violent clashes at the KNUST.

The court set the bail conditions at eighty thousand cedis with two sureties for each of the suspects. The two have since met the conditions.