In pictures: Asogli Yam festival celebrated in style

‘Te Za’, also referred to as the Asogli Yam Celebration, is a harvest festival that is observed by the people of Ho and its neighboring communities in the Volta Region.

Every September, people celebrate it as a time to express gratitude to God as well as the gods and ancestors, for a bountiful harvest and to pray for prosperity and good health.

This year’s event was no different.

Residents of Akoefe, Ho, Kpenoe, and Takla, the four traditional areas that make up Asogli, came together to showcase their rich culture.

Climaxing the event with a durbar on Saturday at Ho Jubilee Park, chiefs and residents of Asogli gathered.

Ewes from the Republic of Togo as well as local and foreign tourists, chiefs, and some diplomats attended the festival.

The Asogli State’s Paramount Chief, Togbe Afede XIV, sat in state to be honored and to address the crowd.

Myjoyonline.com’s Photojournalist, Sammy Moore was there and captured these moments.