The Middle East Investors Expo, a premier investment event, is scheduled to take place on July 4-5, 2024, at the five-star Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja Nigeria. This highly anticipated event aims to bring together investors, business leaders, and industry experts from the Middle East and Africa to explore investment opportunities, promote economic growth, and foster strategic partnerships.

The expo will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking sessions, providing a platform for stakeholders to share insights, identify investment potential, and forge lasting relationships. The event will focus on various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and technology, highlighting the vast investment opportunities in Africa.

Under the theme “Driving Economic growth through trade and investment,” the conference aims to showcase the untapped potential of the region and provide valuable insights and networking opportunities for participants. The conference brings together government officials, business leaders, distinguished speakers, industry leaders, and investment experts from both regions to address challenges, and promote sustainable investments. The event will also showcase investment projects, success stories, and innovative solutions, demonstrating the potential for mutual growth and cooperation.

Organizers of the event, Dotmount Communications expect over 700 participants, including high-profile investors, business executives, and government representatives, to attend the expo. The event has already garnered significant interest, with numerous partners confirming their support.

The Middle East Investors Expo is poised to become a landmark event in the investment calendar, facilitating meaningful connections and driving economic progress in Africa. As the continent continues to attract global attention, this expo will play a vital role in shaping the investment landscape and fostering a spirit of cooperation between the Middle East and Africa.

For more information and registration details, please visit www.AIDCA.Africa

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Dotmount Communications.

Email:

info@aidca.africa

Tel: +234 703 727 1862