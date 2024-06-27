Dog meat sellers in Sunyani Nana Bosoma market in Bono region are recording low sales.

This, according to them is due to the high prices of the meat which makes it expensive for consumers to buy.

Prices for cooked and roasted dog meat served with powdered pepper sells from GHC5.

Adom News correspondent, Christian Ofori Kumah interacted with some sellers at the market.

Kwaku Boyire, a dog meat seller, expressed concern over the low sales and blamed on it the economic conditions and the rainy season, which keeps many of their farmer-customers away from the market.

He also said their location makes them less visible to potential customers.

Mr. Boyire urged the Sunyani East Municipal Assembly to provide a better designated area for their trade.

Despite these challenges, Boyire shared that he has supported his family and invested in property over his twenty years in the business.

Some consumers who spoke Adom News said there are spiritual benefits when you eat dog meat.

They cited protection from evil and spiritual attacks. Others also said they rob the fat in the dog meat on their bodies for protection.

One buyer, Besiah Kwadwo, from Drobo in the Jaman South district, stressed his preference for dog and cat meat, noting their significance in his cultural heritage and spiritual beliefs.

In Ghana, dog meat is favored by various ethnic groups, including Ashantis, Bonos, Akyems, Frafras, Dagaabas, and even foreigners like Chinese, Nigerians, Koreans, and Japanese.

