The Ghana Grid Company LTD, (GRIDCo) has notified the public that the current power cuts experienced in Accra and other parts of the country have been caused by some major disturbance in its system.

While apologising for the inconvenience, the power transmitter says efforts are underway to fix the problem.

This disturbance occurred on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 2:41 pm when the Accra Central – Achimota Line experienced a fault.

In a press statement signed by the Manager of Corporate Communications Section, Dzifa Bampoh, GRIDCo said the fault caused other transmission lines in Aboadze, Kumasi, and Tema to also trip.

According to GRIDCo, efforts are underway to restore power to all affected areas and extended apologies for the inconvenience caused to all affected consumers.

“Restoration commenced immediately, and efforts are underway to restore supply to all affected areas. GRIDCo apologises for the inconveniences caused to all affected consumers,” a portion of the statement read.