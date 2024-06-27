The chief of Akyem-Tafo, Osabarima Adusei Peasah has extolled the virtues of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang, describing her as one who’s capable of complementing John Mahama’s efforts at becoming the President of the country.

According to the Chief, the NDC flagbeareer, John Mahama made the right choice in selecting Prof Naana as his running mate.

He made these remarks when she visited him at his palace at Akyem-Tafo as part of her visit to the Abuakwa North constituency.

Welcoming the running mate to his palace, Osabarima Adusei Peasah said “it is God that chose you to complement John Mahama who is vying to become the next president of Ghana. It will be a record for Ghana to have a female Vice President”.

He praised her for showing exemplary leadership in both her private and public life.

“We know your capabilities and how you have raised and nurtured great people before going into politics. I will plead that you replicate same when you become the Vice President in order to help in the development of the country” he said.

The running mate on her visit first called on the head of the Saviour Church at Osiem before visiting the Tafo Palm Oil Extraction Factory gutted by fire a few weeks ago.

ALSO READ: